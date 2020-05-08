IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of IES worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IESC shares. BidaskClub raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. IES Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

