IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 6%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 660,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 488,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.56.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,849.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IMPINJ by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in IMPINJ by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

