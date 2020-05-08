Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.17 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.97. 111,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

