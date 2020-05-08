INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDEXY. Barclays assumed coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $12.67. 335,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.03.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.