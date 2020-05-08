Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$70.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE IAG traded down C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 515,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,249. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.7000002 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

