Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ISV stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.20. 14,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.45. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.94 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

