Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Position Reduced by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,430.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 24.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter.

IR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

