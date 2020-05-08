Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares $0.52 Semi-annual Dividend

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Innospec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21. Innospec has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

