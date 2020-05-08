Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

INGN traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.85. Inogen has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $77.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

