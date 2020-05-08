Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.8-$152.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.29 million.Inphi also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.62-0.68 EPS.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Inphi stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.97. 1,046,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,547. Inphi has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $246,785.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

