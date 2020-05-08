InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.15 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

IPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

IPO traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,787. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$18.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

