Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases 10,868 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,114.00.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 60,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

