Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases 10,868 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,114.00.
NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 60,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.
