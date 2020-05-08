Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Purchases 6,658 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Thomas W. Wirth purchased 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $172,375.62.

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHMG shares. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

