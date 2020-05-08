Insider Buying: KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Director Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Director Frank Cornelius Smeenk bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,423,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,172.30.

Shares of KWG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About KWG Resources

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

