Insider Buying: KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Director Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) Director Frank Cornelius Smeenk bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,423,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,172.30.
Shares of KWG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 500,000 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About KWG Resources
