Insider Buying: Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 213,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,184.18 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

