Insider Buying: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Robert S. Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,133.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PMBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

