Insider Buying: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Robert S. Anderson purchased 20,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,133.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PMBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.66. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.49.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
