Insider Selling: Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CAO Sells 32,750 Shares of Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 596,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,451,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

