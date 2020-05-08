Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Sells 8,851 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $486,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,277,408 shares in the company, valued at $125,280,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCXI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 312,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,562. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

