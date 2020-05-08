Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total value of $18,309.72.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.26. 15,125,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,301,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.03. The stock has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

