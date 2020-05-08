Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells 137,300 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300.
HTL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.24. 63,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.
About Hamilton Thorne
