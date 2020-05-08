Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells 137,300 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300.

HTL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.24. 63,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

