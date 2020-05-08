Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $75,825.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 234,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,504. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.30.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 43.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 148.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Palomar by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 262,959 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 1,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 254,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

