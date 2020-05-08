Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Insider Sells 943 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$18,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,782.18.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.43 on Thursday, reaching C$20.54. 99,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.41. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -108.11.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.