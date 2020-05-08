Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $542,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,452 shares in the company, valued at $729,232.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $448,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $484,300.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

