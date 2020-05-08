Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 1,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $51,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $10,076.58.

On Friday, March 20th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $8,684.64.

TRUP traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -590.60 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

