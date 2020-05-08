Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 303,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54.
NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
