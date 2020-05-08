Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of PODD traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $217.63. 867,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,535,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

