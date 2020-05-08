Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.
Shares of PODD traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $217.63. 867,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. Insulet has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $225.89.
In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,535,000.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
