Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Up 8.4%

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)’s share price traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.22 and last traded at $77.98, 285,507 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 245,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Integer by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Integer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

