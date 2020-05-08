Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

IART has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 406,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

