Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to Sell

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was downgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Shares of IPL stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.46. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

