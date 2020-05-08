Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $4,029,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $5,079,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 115,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.09. 2,064,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,542. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

