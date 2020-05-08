Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Set at C$9.50 by Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) has been given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of IFP traded up C$0.81 on Friday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.35.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$456.82 million during the quarter.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

