Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,798,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $142,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,841,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after buying an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.