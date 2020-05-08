Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to $17.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.35 to $17.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.16. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

