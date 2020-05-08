Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.80. The company had a trading volume of 954,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

