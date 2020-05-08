Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.46-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.99-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.50.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.80. 954,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,606. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.