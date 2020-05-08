Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Private Vista LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Vista LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Vista LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,991,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 258,169 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,028,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,150,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 210,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

