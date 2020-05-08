Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,729,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 299,688 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,236. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

