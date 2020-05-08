Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,416. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

