Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Stake Lowered by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF accounts for 0.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,406.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 190,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,627. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

