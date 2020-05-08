Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,896,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 390,776 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,823,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,764,426. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

