Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,980,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EQAL stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 43,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

