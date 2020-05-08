Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stake Decreased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5,808.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000.

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $82.92. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,015. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

