Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,063,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 469,930 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 724,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 337,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the period.

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

