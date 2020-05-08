Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,635,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

