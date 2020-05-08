IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.51 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.
Shares of IPGP traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $147.39. 725,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,482. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.