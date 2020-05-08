IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.51 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $147.39. 725,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,482. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.68. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.48.

In other news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.