IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.71 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.48.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 725,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,482. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $166.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

