IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 725,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

