Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.52. The stock had a trading volume of 755,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. Irhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $130.69.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

