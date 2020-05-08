Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Trading Down 5.4%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.57, 530,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 894,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

