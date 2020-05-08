iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Holdings Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 460,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,236. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

